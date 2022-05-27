Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.67. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,702.53).

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

