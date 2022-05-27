Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,720.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00012775 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $115,720.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.72 or 0.02394419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00524153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,344 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

