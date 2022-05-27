Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Four analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Shopify posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.84.

Shares of SHOP traded up $17.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.59. The company had a trading volume of 212,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $905.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.06 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 1 year low of $308.06 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 30.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

