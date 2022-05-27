Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.47. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 14,359 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

