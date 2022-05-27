Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Acquired by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. 14,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,840. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

