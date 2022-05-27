Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,791. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

