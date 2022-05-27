SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Up 3.1%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99. 38,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 392,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

