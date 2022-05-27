Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $6.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $6.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

