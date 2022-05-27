Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012893 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.