Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SNSE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

