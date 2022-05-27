Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific makes up 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.