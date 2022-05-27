SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,200.34.

SEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $$13.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

