Secret Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00006075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $288.68 million and $13.25 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00199882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001245 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00317962 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.