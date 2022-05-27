Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.