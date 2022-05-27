Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $162.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Seagen by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 109,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

