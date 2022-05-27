Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $162.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.33.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Seagen stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
About Seagen (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
