Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.