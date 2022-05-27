Scry.info Reaches One Day Volume of $1,002.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $316,494.77 and $1,002.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,047.84 or 0.99993572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

