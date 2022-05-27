Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,705,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.