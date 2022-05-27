Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

