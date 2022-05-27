Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Shares of SBGSF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.91. 59,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $128.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.