Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.
Shares of SBGSF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.91. 59,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $128.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
