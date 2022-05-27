Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.98) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.81) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$5.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.