Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $3.93 on Friday. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.27%.
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
