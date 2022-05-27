Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.92

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.92 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.83). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 66,538 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.10. The company has a market capitalization of £152.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22.

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

