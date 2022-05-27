Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.92

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.92 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.83). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 66,538 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.10. The company has a market capitalization of £152.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22.
About Sareum (LON:SAR)
