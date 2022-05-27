Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$8.47. The company had a trading volume of 328,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,686. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

