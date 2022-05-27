Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $473,000 Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,114,000.

NASDAQ:USCTU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,829. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

