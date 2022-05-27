Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 64,999 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,999 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,621 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 669,677 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 278.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

NYSE:VYGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,059. Vy Global Growth has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.