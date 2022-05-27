Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. ROC Energy Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000.

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

