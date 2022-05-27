Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $121,000 Investment in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,036,000.

Shares of AOGOU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 9,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,544. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

