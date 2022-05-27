Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

HUGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,446. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

