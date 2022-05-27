Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 809,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. ExcelFin Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XFINU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,857,000.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

XFINU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFINU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.