Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 399,998 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRD. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRD remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. 6,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

