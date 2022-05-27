Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,113,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ALSAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,586. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.