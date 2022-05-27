Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Approximately 19,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of £9.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

