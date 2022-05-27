SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $900,658.92 and $217,074.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,429.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00609206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00167260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

