S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives $625.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.
SCPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 685 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of SCPPF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
