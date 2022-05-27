Rune (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $599,345.47

Rune (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.34 or 0.00151965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $599,345.47 and $3,798.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

