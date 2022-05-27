RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $91.41 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $91.41 million and $45,569.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,920.80 or 0.99899500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.