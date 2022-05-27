RS Group’s (RS1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 924 ($11.63) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

Get RS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

About RS Group (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.