RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.07. 393,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

