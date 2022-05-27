RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 589,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

