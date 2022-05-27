RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 989,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 599.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.46. 1,409,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

