RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,390. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

