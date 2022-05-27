RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

NYSE PKG traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $145.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

