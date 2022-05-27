RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for about 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 276,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,972. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.