RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for about 2.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.