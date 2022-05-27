RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 253,015 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 253,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $2,312,557.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236,408 shares in the company, valued at $66,140,769.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RES opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RPC by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 109.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

