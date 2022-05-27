Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.