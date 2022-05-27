Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$134.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.78.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$130.43. 1,006,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.70 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$745,894.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.