Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$134.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.78.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$130.43. 1,006,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.70 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$745,894.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
