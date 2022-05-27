Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Down 18%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating) traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
