Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Shares Down 18%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating) dropped 18% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

About Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

