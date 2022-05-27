Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.99. 5,299,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,784. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

